BEIJING/SHANGHAI Nov 3 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- Loans to small firms provided by the Agricultural Bank of China at the end of this year will increase 100 billion yuan from a year earlier.

-- China Development Bank, one of the country's three policy lenders, agreed to provide a 30 billion yuan credit line in the coming five years to Hanergy Holding Group, a private clean energy developer.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China's largest cement maker, Anhui Conch , plans to add 10 million tonnes to its annual capacity by 2015 through overseas expansion. It plans to set up factories of its own as well as acquire international rivals weakened by the European debt crisis.

-- China's State Council, the cabinet, has approved a motion to improve drought-relief measures. The cabinet also said China should improve water pricing to limit consumption.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- About 60 percent of wealthy Chinese people, each of whom has a net asset of at least 60 million yuan, intends to migrate from China to countries such as the United States, Canada and Singapore, a report said.

-- The Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, will provide a marketing budget of 1 billion yuan ($157 million) for its online search arm next year, going head-to-head with Baidu Inc, the operator of China's largest search engine.

-- China PetroChemical Corp (Sinopec Group), which paid $7.1 billion for Repsol YPF SA's Brazilian unit, is in talks to buy a stake in Galp Energia SGPS SA's division in Latin America, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- The number of Chinese people above 60 years old will grow to 221 million by 2015 from 178 million in 2011, a deputy head of the China Population Society said.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Sales of luxury homes in Shanghai fell in the first 10 months of this year, with extremely sluggish transactions in October, according to a research report by Century 21 Real Estate. In September and October, a traditional high season for home sales, only 195 units of luxury homes were traded, a drop of nearly 65 percent from a year ago.

