BEIJING Nov 8 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- Bank of China, , the country's fourth-largest lender in assets, has signed a memorandum with Taiwan Land Bank to enhance business cooperation with each other in trade finance, inter-bank lending and personnel exchanges in the coming years.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd , operator of the world's largest bulk cargo fleet and a major global container shipper, said it has no plans for the time being to buy or run a bulk-cargo fleet owned by the Brazilian miner Vale SA .

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China's industrial output is expected to grow about 14 percent this year before slowing further to between 12 and 13 percent in 2012, said a research report issued by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top government think tank.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)