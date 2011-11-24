BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 24 - Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

--China's economic growth next year is expected to be no lower than 8 percent and an optimistic estimate is around 9 percent, said Wu Xiaoling, a former deputy central bank governor and now a senior lawmaker.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

--BMW 's joint venture with China's Brilliance Auto group will start to export small volumes of the locally-made long-wheelbase 5 Series Li in December, possibly to Asia and the Middle East, said Christoph Stark, BMW's China CEO.

--Chinese solar companies LDK Solar Co and JA Solar Holdings Co said they may move some production operations to other countries to avoid paying tariffs if the United States imposes duties on solar products imported from China.

--Chongqing Grain Group Co Ltd (CGG), one of China's largest state-owned grain corporations, said it would invest $500 million to build a soybean industrial base in Brazil, the second-largest soybean-producing and processing country after the United States.

SECURITIES TIMES

China State Construction Engineering Corp has won construction orders worth a total of 31.14 billion yuan, equivalent to 8.4 percent of its 2010 sales.

($1 = 6.393 yuan)