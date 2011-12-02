BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 2, Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China will target to expand its subway operations to more than 3,000 kilometers in 28 cities by 2015, with total investment estimated to reach 1.2 trillion yuan ($188.6 billion).

SECURITIES TIMES

-- CSR Corp Ltd , a major Chinese railway equipment maker, said it has recently signed contracts worth 5.87 billion yuan, with 2.07 billion yuan worth of projects from the railway ministry.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- China's auto market will see growth of 8-10 percent in 2012, the newspaper reported, citing Liu Ming, chief researcher of the State Information Center, a government think tank.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- The new head of China's securities watchdog said his agency will strengthen market supervision and push forward market reform.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China is likely to agree to a quantified target to limit its greenhouse gas emissions after 2020, said a senior expert with a government think tank. But this depends on the outcome of climate change negotiations and China's level of development by that time.

-- Consumers in Changchun, capital of northeastern Jilin province, have been warned to avoid drinking a strawberry beverage made by Minute Maid, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola, following the death of a boy who had drunk the beverage. Coca-Cola Jilin Beverages said that nothing abnormal had turned up during internal quality tests on the batch that included the product consumed by the boy.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- Around 70,000 Chinese people die and 300,000 are injured every year due to traffic accidents.

-- China will exempt heating suppliers in north China from several taxes for another five years so as to help reduce residents' heating bills.