BEIJING Feb 22

SECURITIES TIMES

-- The State Grid Corp of China posted revenue of 1.68 trillion yuan ($266.82 billion) in 2011, up 9.4 percent from a year earlier, and expects to record revenue of 1.94 trillion yuan in 2012.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- Bank of China plans to set up its second headquarters in Shanghai, likely in March, pending final regulatory approval.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China is likely to see more declines in exports in the first half of the year due to weak external demand and rising production costs at home.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Shanghai may see a notable pickup in sales of previously owned houses in March and April as buyers, particularly owner-occupants, gradually move back into the market, according to a major real estate chain.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China is seeking to improve safety at its nuclear power plants to pave the way for the industry's renewed expansion. 13 R&D projects should be completed by 2013, covering such issues as operational safety and the capacity to deal with extreme disasters including earthquakes.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- President Hu Jintao, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said boosting employment is key to guaranteeing and improving people's well-being and should be prioritised in China's economic and social development.

-- An editorial urged countries concerned to resume the six-party talks on North Korea's nuclear programme as soon as possible and said China would continue to create favourable conditions for the resumption of talks.

-- The State Council, or cabinet, is consolidating public opinions on the country's grain law, which regulates the production, sales and storage of grains to ensure food supplies and safety.

