SECURITIES TIMES
-- The State Grid Corp of China posted revenue of 1.68
trillion yuan ($266.82 billion) in 2011, up 9.4 percent from a
year earlier, and expects to record revenue of 1.94 trillion
yuan in 2012.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
-- Bank of China plans to set up its
second headquarters in Shanghai, likely in March, pending final
regulatory approval.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- China is likely to see more declines in exports in the
first half of the year due to weak external demand and rising
production costs at home.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Shanghai may see a notable pickup in sales of previously
owned houses in March and April as buyers, particularly
owner-occupants, gradually move back into the market, according
to a major real estate chain.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- China is seeking to improve safety at its nuclear power
plants to pave the way for the industry's renewed expansion. 13
R&D projects should be completed by 2013, covering such issues
as operational safety and the capacity to deal with extreme
disasters including earthquakes.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- President Hu Jintao, also general secretary of the
Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said boosting
employment is key to guaranteeing and improving people's
well-being and should be prioritised in China's economic and
social development.
-- An editorial urged countries concerned to resume the
six-party talks on North Korea's nuclear programme as soon as
possible and said China would continue to create favourable
conditions for the resumption of talks.
-- The State Council, or cabinet, is consolidating public
opinions on the country's grain law, which regulates the
production, sales and storage of grains to ensure food supplies
and safety.
($1 = 6.2964 yuan)
