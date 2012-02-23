BEIJING Feb 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The Ministry of Land said it will stick to real estate control policies this year and continue to support the building of affordable housing projects.

-- China's Vanke announced the results of inspections over construction floor boards it used that allegedly contained harmful materials. The developer said checks by the Wuhan Quality Supervision found indicators for formaldehyde emissions within acceptable levels at only 0.2mg/L.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The opening of A-share accounts hit a five-month high of 187,422 helped by a continued rise in the Shanghai Composite Index.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Private equity firm Lunar Capital Management has acquired a controlling stake in domestic baby-related products maker Yeehoo for $100 million.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- China should seize the opportunity to free up capital account controls as the rewards of liberalisation outweigh the risks, a research team under the country's central bank has concluded.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), the country's biggest offshore oil producer, is negotiating with Uganda to participate in the African country's first refinery.

CNOOC, together with the British oil firm Tullow Oil PLC and Total SA of France, will invest in the project which has a total projected cost of $1.5 billion.

- China and Turkey, two of the world's fastest growing major economies, will increase trade and cooperation, Vice-President Xi Jinping said as he began an official trip to Ankara.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The State Council, or the cabinet, has passed an outline asking energy and mining sectors to make breakthroughs in finding new resources by 2020.

China will keep importing a big proportion of its oil, steel, copper and aluminium needs by 2020, which will seriously restrain development of the world's second-largest economy.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Jacqueline Wong)