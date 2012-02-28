(Adds new items)

SHANGHAI Feb 28 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China's financial innovations should be designed to focus more on serving the real economy, said Shang Fulin, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China will promote "innovation and opening-up" to maintain long-term, stable and fast economic growth, Vice-Premier Li Keqiang said, during a meeting with Robert Zoellick, president of the World Bank.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China is facing a golden opportunity to further open up its financial sector and people should not worry about financial security issues upon liberalisation as the government will always take a prudent approach toward that goal, said Fang Xinghai, director-general of the Shanghai Financial Services Office.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Bank of Ningbo said its annual net profit for 2011 was 3.3 billion yuan ($523.7 million), up 40.3 percent from the previous year.

-- Geng Liang, chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, said he supports more long-term fund investments from such entities as pension funds, in the stock market.

-- The Shanghai Stock Exchange is studying further stringent measures to regulate initial public offerings (IPO).

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Shanghai reported the most days with so-called excellent or good air quality in the past 12 years last year, but such a strong record is expected to drop 10 to 15 percent after the city introduces a more stringent measurement in June.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- The China Banking Regulatory Commission has deployed a check on the authenticity of loans in large-, small- and medium-sized commercial banks in February this year.

-- Aluminium Corporation of China (CHALCO) plans to take over and restructure the Ning Xia Yin Xing Energy Co .

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ ($1 = 6.3019 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai newsrooms; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)