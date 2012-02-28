(Adds new items)
SHANGHAI Feb 28 Chinese newspapers
available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories
on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- China's financial innovations should be designed to focus
more on serving the real economy, said Shang Fulin, chairman of
the China Banking Regulatory Commission.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- China will promote "innovation and opening-up" to
maintain long-term, stable and fast economic growth,
Vice-Premier Li Keqiang said, during a meeting with Robert
Zoellick, president of the World Bank.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- China is facing a golden opportunity to further open up
its financial sector and people should not worry about financial
security issues upon liberalisation as the government will
always take a prudent approach toward that goal, said Fang
Xinghai, director-general of the Shanghai Financial Services
Office.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Bank of Ningbo said its annual net profit for
2011 was 3.3 billion yuan ($523.7 million), up 40.3 percent from
the previous year.
-- Geng Liang, chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, said
he supports more long-term fund investments from such entities
as pension funds, in the stock market.
-- The Shanghai Stock Exchange is studying further stringent
measures to regulate initial public offerings (IPO).
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Shanghai reported the most days with so-called excellent
or good air quality in the past 12 years last year, but such a
strong record is expected to drop 10 to 15 percent after the
city introduces a more stringent measurement in June.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
-- The China Banking Regulatory Commission has deployed a
check on the authenticity of loans in large-, small- and
medium-sized commercial banks in February this year.
-- Aluminium Corporation of China (CHALCO) plans to take
over and restructure the Ning Xia Yin Xing Energy Co
.
($1 = 6.3019 Chinese yuan)
