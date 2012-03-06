SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 6 Chinese
newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the
following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA DAILY
-- China's top securities regulator will introduce delisting
procedures for the main board mid-year to protect the interest
of stock investors, said Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China
Securities Regulatory Commission.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- Nearly 78 percent of 4,746 Chinese individual stock
investors polled lost money in 2011, a survey conducted by an
investor protection fund showed.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China's National Development and Reform Commission will
conduct a national wide probe to curb rampant banking service
charges, Yan Qingming, an assistant to the chairman of the
country's top banking regulator, said.
-- Minsheng Bank Chairman Dong Wenbiao
said the proportion of loans to small companies accounted for
more than 40 percent of all loans and the profit from these
yielded one to two percentage points more than loans to large
enterprises.
-- The deadline on loans to local financing platforms will
not be extended, says Yan Qingmin, China Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC) assistant chairman.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
-- China's banking regulator issued an official document in
late February to prohibit bill trust activities.
(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing Newsrooms; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)