BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 7 Chinese
newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the
following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA DAILY
-- China will cut import tariffs on a large number of
consumer and luxury goods this year, said Wei Jianguo, former
deputy commerce minister and a delegate of the National
Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative
Conference.
-- The Beijing municipal government is considering
introducing a residential permit system to curb the city's fast
growing population, said Zhang Gong, director of Beijing's
development and reform commission.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is
working on guideline to review city commercial banks'
applications to go public, said Ouyang Zehua, a deputy director
of a CSRC division.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China's transportation minister Li Shenglin said he fully
supports consolidation of the country's transportation sector.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
-- Shanghai will not ease its curbs on housing purchases this
year, said Yu Zhengshengsecretary of the city's Communist Party
Committee.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
For Taiwan newspapers see........................
(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai newsrooms; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)