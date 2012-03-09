BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 9 Chinese
newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the
CHINA DAILY
-- China will gradually allow private capital to invest in
monopolised industries such as telecommunications, energy,
railway and even national defense, said Li Yizhong, former
Minister of Industry and Information Technology.
-- China must increase its grain output to avoid becoming
too reliant on imports, said Chen Xiwen, director of the office
for the Communist Party of China Central Committee's Leading
Group on Rural Work.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- China's top securities regulator Guo Shuqing said there
would be a major breakthrough in the existing rules and
mechanism regarding delisting and new share offerings.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China will not ease its curbs on home purchases in the
near term, said Jiang Weixin, Minister of Housing and
Urban-Rural Development.
