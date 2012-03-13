(Add items)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- Agricultural Bank of China's loan growth will remain steady in 2012 and the bank's overall loan risk is controllable, said its president Zhang Yun.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- A Chinese rare-earth company, Rare Earths Global Ltd, has announced its intention to list on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange, and expects to start share dealing on AIM later this month. The company is looking to raise $50 million, which will give an indicative market capitalisation of $270 million. Charles Stanley & Co Ltd is the company's adviser and broker.

-- China is expected to see its worst labour shortages in the Pearl River Delta in the next three months largely because there has been a steady increase in demand for workers in the manufacturing and services industries, according to a Manpower Employment Outlook Survey.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Real estate companies are rushing to secure a new round of financing this year in the face of maturing debt and weak sales amid the slowing housing market.

-- The Dalian Commodities Futures Exchange is likely to roll out a coking coal futures contract this year.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Chinese regulators are preparing new regulations for mutual fund companies to establish mutual fund-style "enterprise start-up funds," also referred to as "seed funds," with a smaller minimum fund size than standard mutual funds.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- A deputy district government head in Tianjin is being investigated for corruption after his daughter, who earns 3,000 yuan ($470) per month, attracted attention by posting videos on weibo showing off expensive luxury handbags, shoes, and cosmetics.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................

($1 = 6.3265 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)