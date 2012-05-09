BEIJING May 9 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- A hearing on planned multi-tiered electricity pricing will wrap up around the end of May to the beginning of June. After that the policy will be implemented throughout the country.

-- The China Banking Association said credit card transaction in 2011 hit 7.56 trillion yuan, with China UnionPay taking 8.9 percent of the global market, or fourth in the world.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- China's securities watchdog said it would loosen its control over the stock market as much as possible and continue to push to open the sector, said its deputy head Zhuang Xinyi.

- Chinese banks issued 285 million credit cards by the end of 2011, up 24.3 percent from 2010.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- Chinese mainland brokers and underwriters have called for regulatory support for their overseas expansion as they seek to become more competitive against leading global investment banks.

- Shanghai Baosteel Group Corp may consider moving its production base out of the city in response to environmental concerns.

- China and Ukraine are likely to negotiate a quarantine agreement, which will enable Ukrainian corn to enter the Chinese market, when the Ukrainian finance minister visits China in about two months time, said Oleg Bakhmatyuk, chairman of Ukrlandfarming Plc, the largest Ukrainian agro-industrial company.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China will strictly control the use of water and coordinate its use from rivers, while local governments will bear more responsibility to prevent water pollution and protect resources.

