BEIJING May 9 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- A hearing on planned multi-tiered electricity pricing
will wrap up around the end of May to the beginning of June.
After that the policy will be implemented throughout the
country.
-- The China Banking Association said credit card
transaction in 2011 hit 7.56 trillion yuan, with China UnionPay
taking 8.9 percent of the global market, or fourth in the world.
FINANCIAL NEWS
- China's securities watchdog said it would loosen its
control over the stock market as much as possible and continue
to push to open the sector, said its deputy head Zhuang Xinyi.
- Chinese banks issued 285 million credit cards by the end
of 2011, up 24.3 percent from 2010.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- Chinese mainland brokers and underwriters have called for
regulatory support for their overseas expansion as they seek to
become more competitive against leading global investment banks.
- Shanghai Baosteel Group Corp may consider
moving its production base out of the city in response to
environmental concerns.
- China and Ukraine are likely to negotiate a quarantine
agreement, which will enable Ukrainian corn to enter the Chinese
market, when the Ukrainian finance minister visits China in
about two months time, said Oleg Bakhmatyuk, chairman of
Ukrlandfarming Plc, the largest Ukrainian agro-industrial
company.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China will strictly control the use of water and
coordinate its use from rivers, while local governments will
bear more responsibility to prevent water pollution and protect
resources.
($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan)
