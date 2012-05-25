Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's Ministry of Finance plans to invest 170 billion yuan ($26.79 billion) to push forward energy saving and emission cut in 2012.

- Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a government think-tank, issued a paper saying that China's property sector was facing its most difficult period in 2012, and a growing number of small and medium property developers would be forced to shut down.

- Yang Huiyan, 31, vice-chairwoman of Guangdong-based property developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, topped The Richest Chinese Under 40 list released by Hurun on Thursday. With estimated assets of 36 billion yuan ($5.7 billion), she was also the richest second-generation entrepreneur for the second consecutive year, according to Hurun's report.

- Jilin's Yanbian prefecture, bordering Russia on the east and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the south, has started a five-month campaign to crack down on illegal employment, overstaying and illegal entry of foreigners, said local authorities.

- Premier Wen Jiabao told Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak that China was willing to work with Malaysia to maintain peace and stability in East Asia and promote common prosperity.

Premier Wen Jiabao told Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak that China was willing to work with Malaysia to maintain peace and stability in East Asia and promote common prosperity.

($1 = 6.3447 yuan)