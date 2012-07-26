BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 26 Chinese newspapers
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China's economic growth showed signs of bottoming out in
the second quarter and has potential to rebound in the third
quarter, said Zhang Liqun, a researcher at the Development
Research Center of the State Council, China's Cabinet.
-- China's national pension fund exceeded 2 trillion yuan
($313 billion) by the end of the first half. There is no
shortfall to cover pension payments for now as the fund's
revenues exceed the expenditures, said Yin Chengji, spokesman of
the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of China.
-- China's currency, yuan, has potential to depreciate to
6.45 and 6.50 versus the dollar in the second half of this year,
hit by dismal economic environment both at home and abroad, said
Liu Dongliang, a currency strategist at China Merchants Bank in
Shenzhen. The yuan closed at 6.3885 on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- Minsheng Bank said the China Securities
Regulatory Commission had approved its plan to issue A-share
convertible bonds worth 20 billion yuan ($3 billion) announced
in February.
-- Thirty-three Chinese cities have loosened their property
curbing steps over the past year, undermining the central
government's policy to cool the red-hot property market in place
since April 2010. Analysts said it might be the right time for
the government to usher in fresh property-cooling steps.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- An editorial refuted the U.S criticism that China's
establishment of Sansha city in the South China Sea is an
"unnecessary provocation", saying China's determination to
protect its core interests cannot be challenged and China's
diplomatic policies on good terms with neighbouring countries
are not expedient measures.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- China Investment Corp, the country's sovereign wealth
fund, reported an annual loss of 4.3 percent in its overseas
investment portfolio in 2011, due largely to the sluggish global
economy. It was the first loss since 2008 when the financial
crisis hit.
-- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has become the
world's biggest manufacturer of telecom equipment, after its
first-half revenue beat that of Swedish rival Ericsson
.
