BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 26 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China's economic growth showed signs of bottoming out in the second quarter and has potential to rebound in the third quarter, said Zhang Liqun, a researcher at the Development Research Center of the State Council, China's Cabinet.

-- China's national pension fund exceeded 2 trillion yuan ($313 billion) by the end of the first half. There is no shortfall to cover pension payments for now as the fund's revenues exceed the expenditures, said Yin Chengji, spokesman of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of China.

-- China's currency, yuan, has potential to depreciate to 6.45 and 6.50 versus the dollar in the second half of this year, hit by dismal economic environment both at home and abroad, said Liu Dongliang, a currency strategist at China Merchants Bank in Shenzhen. The yuan closed at 6.3885 on Wednesday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Minsheng Bank said the China Securities Regulatory Commission had approved its plan to issue A-share convertible bonds worth 20 billion yuan ($3 billion) announced in February.

-- Thirty-three Chinese cities have loosened their property curbing steps over the past year, undermining the central government's policy to cool the red-hot property market in place since April 2010. Analysts said it might be the right time for the government to usher in fresh property-cooling steps.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- An editorial refuted the U.S criticism that China's establishment of Sansha city in the South China Sea is an "unnecessary provocation", saying China's determination to protect its core interests cannot be challenged and China's diplomatic policies on good terms with neighbouring countries are not expedient measures.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China Investment Corp, the country's sovereign wealth fund, reported an annual loss of 4.3 percent in its overseas investment portfolio in 2011, due largely to the sluggish global economy. It was the first loss since 2008 when the financial crisis hit.

-- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has become the world's biggest manufacturer of telecom equipment, after its first-half revenue beat that of Swedish rival Ericsson . For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3885 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Jijo Jacob)