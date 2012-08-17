Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Bank for International Settlements released a report on the yuan's real effective exchange rate (NEER), which depreciated 0.2 percent in July to 106.27.

-- Aluminum Corp of China says its first-half net profit fell by 3.3 billion yuan ($518.40 million) from the same period last year.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- As part of the 12th Five-year-plan, various cities in China, such as Beijing, Wuhan and Hainan, will improve their transportation infrastructures, including the building of more subways, railways and highways. Beijing will also encourage the use of more electric cars.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Shanghai will kick off a pilot carbon-trading programme next year that will let companies trade their allowable allocation of carbon dioxide emissions in the form of carbon credits. The 200 initial participants will include local businesses such as Baosteel and Jin Jiang Hotel.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China should lower the price of luxury goods at home, including reducing custom duties and opening more duty-free shops, to bring back the large market of local consumers who are shopping abroad, the newspaper said, cited an expert.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- China will establish a system to better treat people with mental health problems, the Ministry of Health told the newspaper. Mainland China now has 100 million people who are suffering from various types of mental illness.

(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms)