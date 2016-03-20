* KKR, Oaktree, Clearwater, Shoreline developing presence
* Official figures show distressed debt market $600 billion
plus
* Analysts say troubled loan market is much bigger
* China testing securitised market for bad loans
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, March 21 Foreign distressed debt
managers are building a presence in China, undeterred by an
opaque legal system but equally encouraged by government steps
to open up to specialised players and reduce a mountain of
corporate bad debt.
New measures that include a pilot programme to securitise
bad loans may only act to dent an estimated 4 trillion yuan
($620 billion) of distressed debt, but big foreign firms believe
the economy's slowing growth is pressuring Beijing to allow
alternative ways to reduce debt.
KKR & Co LP and Oaktree Capital Group LP, as
well as niche players such as Clearwater Capital Partners and
Shoreline Capital Management, have all staked out plans in
China's distressed debt market.
"The government seems willing to allow large, well
capitalised alternative credit managers into China," said Robert
Petty, who co-founded Clearwater Capital in 2001. The China
businesses that Clearwater has invested in have conducted $5.7
billion in onshore senior secured loans.
"When people are nervous, there's less capital in the credit
markets, which in turn drives improved deal terms for others
that are willing to invest."
KKR, the world's No.2 private equity firm, said in January
it had formed a partnership with state-owned bad-debt manager
China Orient Asset Management, to seek deals particularly in the
property sector.
Howard Marks, co-founder and chairman of Oaktree Capital,
the world's largest distressed debt investor, said late last
year his company was actively looking for opportunities in
China, where it has a joint venture with China Cinda Asset
Management.
Clearwater Capital last April bought onshore asset
management and loan servicing company Fan Ya Tai.
Shoreline Capital is raising money for a new fund in 2016
that aims to surpass a previous $700 million fund, building a
warchest to invest in a new wave of bad debt expected to come to
markets this year.
These players expect to pick up distressed assets from
sectors burdened by overcapacity, such as steel, coal and
cement, as well as real estate.
"We do have enough dry powder to participate in the
opportunities that we're seeing right now. That said, I do
expect to raise the next fund this year," said Benjamin Fanger,
co-founder of Shoreline Capital.
China's troubled loans, including non-performing loans and
ones that are categorised as at risk of turning sour, totalled
4.16 trillion yuan in 2015 ($640 billion), the China Banking
Regulatory Commission said on Feb 15. Analysts say the total is
more like $3 trillion.
Global names like KKR are not the only investors running a
slide rule over China's bad debts. A range of players are also
wading in, including Chinese asset managers, trust companies and
even ex-regulators.
One of them, Denis Zhang, said he has launched four hedge
fund products since October. He said they are the first
distressed debt hedge funds in China and invest in bad loans
from smaller firms to avoid competing with bigger players.
"Chinese banks are under increasing pressure to dispose of
distressed assets," the former financial engineer at Credit
Lyonnais said.
In the past, banks would sell soured loans every quarter, he
said. In 2013, it became every month and now it is a "rolling
business".
Still, entering China's bad debt market is not for the faint
hearted. Financial transparency is often poor and China's legal
system can be difficult to navigate.
Shoreline has been involved in more than 1,000 lawsuits to
enforce its claims on loans. On one occasion, it found that a
building that served as collateral had been torn down.
"When you buy a pool of 1,000 corporate loans across an
entire province that are already in default, you're going to
have to sue a few businesses to create some leverage to get paid
back," Fanger said.
($1=6.54 yuan)
