By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, March 6 As China embarks on a new wave
of opening up state-dominated industries to private capital,
foreign firms will largely be kept out and authorities are
likely to look to institutions like domestic pension funds and
insurers.
State giants China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC),
Sinopec Corp and China Railway Corporation have said
they were seeking investments from private capital and also
social capital, or funds sourced from pension funds and
insurance companies.
"I think those are going to be the key groups that the SOEs
(state-owned enterprises) will first partner up with," said Sun
Lijian, deputy director of the School of Economics at Fudan
University.
"It will also fit in with Beijing's strategy to diversify
investment channels for its vast, locally managed pension
funds."
The move reflects China's desire to avoid adding further
debt on to the federal government's books while injecting
much-needed cash into vital sectors, but without ceding control.
On Wednesday, Premier Li Keqiang said on the opening day of
the annual parliament session on Wednesday that the fiscal
deficit would be maintained at 2.1 percent of GDP in 2014, the
same as last year.
Analysts said recent announcements by some of China's
largest state-owned enterprises to diversify ownership provides
a hint of Beijing's public-private partnership model as it opens
up its petroleum, railway, finance, power and telecom sectors to
private investors for the first time.
Investments by local insurers and pension funds will not
only allow Beijing to tap into massive savings to fund
investments as economic growth slows, but it will also allow
these institutions to diversify their portfolio away from a
dependence on bonds and other fixed income products.
Assets under management in China's pension system totalled
$1.2 trillion at the end of 2012, according to newspaper
reports.
Insurance companies had assets of 8.289 trillion yuan ($1.36
trillion) at the end of 2013, official data shows. Invested
funds totalled 7.687 trillion yuan, of which 29 percent was in
bank deposits, 43 percent in bonds, and 10 percent in stocks and
related securities.
OPPORTUNITIES IN ENERGY
For the energy sector, however, analysts said there would be
more opportunities for foreign players in areas where they have
technological advantages, particularly in the development of
unconventional gas resources.
"In areas where the SOEs lack the technological know-how,
they will open the doors to foreign companies, otherwise the
priority is still local companies," said Michael Yuk, a senior
energy analyst at China Merchants Securities.
Sinopec, Asia's biggest oil refiner, said last month that it
would sell up to 30 percent of its marketing arm, which owns
more than 30,000 petrol stations, in a multi-billion dollar
asset restructuring.
While analysts said Sinopec could bring in strategic foreign
players, such as Royal Dutch Shell or BP,
executives at overseas energy firms are less sanguine.
"None (of the international energy companies) have the
illusion that Sinopec will reach out to us in its divestment ...
there's no such possibility," said an official with a global
energy firm, adding that fuel retailing is a sector where
Beijing wants to limit foreign participation.
State-owned China Railway Corporation plans to seek private
investment for a railway development fund that could be launched
this year, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday.
Details of the investment fund are still being formulated
and a framework may be established by the first half of this
year, deputy general manager Peng Kaizhou was quoted as saying.
Peng said the company was considering setting up a national
rail development fund, with a fixed rate of return, or
establishing an investment fund for specific projects.
China has pledged to speed up railway investment to help
shore up the slowing economy. China Railway Corporation, set up
in March to take over the defunct railway ministry's businesses,
will spend over $100 billion on more than 6,600 km (4,100
miles) of new railway lines this year, state news agency Xinhua
said.
Over the last 20 years, China has gradually introduced
private investment and Western-style management to its state
firms and turned the country's biggest government conglomerates
into stock market-listed shareholding firms.
But it has maintained control, especially on firms in the
crucial energy and infrastructure sectors.