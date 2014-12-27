SHANGHAI Dec 27 Chinese industrial profits
dropped sharply in November, official data showed on Saturday,
falling 4.2 percent from a year earlier, the biggest annual
decline since August 2012.
In October, profits slid 2.1 percent compared with the same
month in 2013.
For the January-November period, profits are still up 5.3
percent from a year earlier, although they have been eroded by
the two straight months of slides.
The report from the National Bureau of Statistics highlights
the depth of economic weakness that prompted the central bank to
make a surprise cut to guidance lending rates in late November,
as regulators previewed rising signs of deflationary pressure
and slackening demand.
