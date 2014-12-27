* Overall sector's November profits -4.2 pct y/y
* Price falls 'shrank space for profit' - stats bureau
* Biggest losers were coal miners, oil and gas industries
* Technology industries were Nov's big gainers
(Adds detail on sector performance, analysis, background)
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Dec 27 Chinese industrial profits
dropped 4.2 percent in November to 676.12 billion yuan ($108.85
billion), official data showed on Saturday, the biggest annual
decline since August 2012 as the economy hit major unexpected
headwinds in the second half.
Despite last month's drop, profits for January-November were
5.3 percent higher than in the first 11 months of 2013,
according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.
The NBS attributed November's profit drop to declining sales
and a long-running slide in producer pricing power.
"Increasing price falls shrank the space for profit," the
agency said.
It said the impact of prices for coal, oil and basic
materials falling to their lowest levels in years "was extremely
clear".
As the NBS analysis suggested, the net slide in industrial
profits was driven primarily by weakness in coal mining, and oil
and gas industries, where November profits tumbled from a year
earlier by 44.4 percent and 13.2 percent respectively.
UPSIDE FOR TECH BUSINESSES
Oil, coking coal and nuclear fuel processing industries saw
their profits slide by 34.2 percent, according to the data.
On the upside, Chinese technology industries saw profits
grow sharply last month. Telecommunications firms saw a 20.7
percent increase, electronics and machinery grew 15.1 percent
and automobile manufacturers enjoyed a 16.7 percent gain.
"This suggests that on the one hand, in the context of weak
investment demand, stable consumption demand provided a certain
degree of support; on the other hand, promoting industry
restructuring is having a positive effect on efficiency," the
NBS analysis said.
However, the unbalanced nature of the performance highlights
a quandary regulators face. They want to restructure the Chinese
economy away from credit- and energy-intensive heavy industries
toward lightweight technology products and services, yet they
must also avoid causing a crisis in the financial system.
If Beijing allows mass closures among its sagging erstwhile
industrial champions in the name of economic transformation, it
also risks forcing a wave of bad loans onto bank balance sheets.
That would make banks even more reluctant to lend to the
next-generation companies which authorities want them to
support.
Economists are debating whether the monetary easing steps
taken in recent months - including late November's surprise
interest rate cut - can prove effective in a context where many
companies are seeking fresh capital primarily to roll over
existing debt amid weak customer demand, while China's most
successful firms remain reluctant to borrow.
($1 = 6.2114 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)