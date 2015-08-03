SHANGHAI Aug 3 China's securities regulator will strengthen supervision of programme trading, which could trigger systemic risks in the nation's stock markets, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

On Friday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced automated programme trading as the latest focus of its investigations, and identified 24 stock trading accounts where it said it had detected abnormal bids or bid cancellations.

A CSRC spokesperson told the China Securities Journal that although programme trading can improve market liquidity and pricing efficiency at normal times, it can also promote speculative trading and destabilize the market.

In the event of abnormal market fluctuations, programme trading can cause systemic risks, and if such trading strategies are used to manipulate the market the consequence could be disastrous, the article said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)