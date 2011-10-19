BEIJING Oct 19 China's capital will increase construction of affordable housing that can be rented by low-income residents to contain property demand and inflation, city officials said on Wednesday.

Under new rules issued on Wednesday, Beijing would build 60,000 state-subsidised homes that could be rented by mid- and low-income earners such as fresh graduates and migrant workers who have travelled to the capital for work, officials at the city's commission for housing and urban-rural development said.

To draw private investment, Beijing plans to allow investors sell the homes several years from now at prices guided by the government. Otherwise, investors earning only rental income would have to wait 30 years to break even, the officials said.

To ease record home prices, the government has been pushing for the construction of more affordable housing and is increasingly showing a preference for such homes to be rented rather than sold to reduce opportunities for graft and prevent exploitation.

There have been reports of wealthy people buying up subsidised homes by cheating the system, fuelling social discontent about corruption and the lack of penalties for such behavior.

Housing prices in China have climbed to record highs, although annual property inflation eased to a low for the year of 3.5 percent in September, from 4.1 percent in August, as Beijing's forceful measures to cool the market took hold. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Chris Lewis)