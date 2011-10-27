BEIJING Oct 27 China will likely invest more in state-subsidised homes next year, but it may lower the target number of units to be built, the housing ministry said on Thursday.

The building of affordable homes takes centre stage in China's economic policy these days since it is expected to hold up the economy as other sectors cool, including other parts of the property market, in response to Beijing's tightening measures.

China had originally intended to start building 10 million units of affordable homes for low-income families in 2011 and another 10 million in 2012. Some analysts said at the time that the targets were too ambitious.

It is on track to achieve this year's target, which needs an estimated 1.3 trillion yuan of investment, including 400 billion yuan from Beijing and local governments.

"The task is even more onerous next year and the money needed will be no less. We will probably scale back starts for new homes," Jiang Weixin, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, told the country's top lawmakers in a meeting.

His remarks confirmed a Reuters report in August that China would cut its 2012 construction target for subsidized homes.

Jiang added that a construction project typically takes 2.5 years and most of the work started this year would be extended into 2012, thus demanding more investment.

In the five years ending 2010, China started construction of 16.3 million units of such homes, and finished 110 million.

Meanwhile, Beijing has also increased investment from its own coffers to 152.2 billion yuan this year, compared with 7.2 billion in 2007.

Banks have also been urged by the government to lend more to support the building of affordable homes. Banks extended 95.1 billion yuan of new loans in the first three quarters to help build rental homes as well as to renovate shanty towns. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)