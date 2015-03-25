HONG KONG, March 25 Chinese property developer Agile Property Holdings said on Wednesday an investigation by authorities in the southwestern province of Yunnan into its projects in the area has been completed and Agile business is proceeding as normal.

Last year, Agile suffered debt financing problems and some of its executives, including its chairman, were detained for months by Kunming City prosecutor as the probe into developments in Yunnan got under way.

"(The authorities) have looked at our projects during the investigation, but it's all over now," Chairman and President Chen Zhuo Lin said during an earning conference. Chen was making his first public appearance since his release last December.

Chen said on Wednesday the company is now marketing two projects in Yunnan and will launch a new one soon. "We're looking at tourism real estate; the government is very supportive on that," he said.

Meanwhile Agile said it has no plans to raise funds via a share rights issue this year. Instead, it said it's more likely to borrow from banks and tap the bond market.