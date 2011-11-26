SHANGHAI Nov 26 China's capital Beijing has broadened what counts as a "normal" residence for the purpose of tax breaks and other policies, in a move likely to be seen as a support for the struggling property sector.

The city government has for some districts roughly doubled the maximum value for an apartment to be considered normal, which will enable more homeowners to be exempt from certain taxes, including on when they resell their homes, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

It is the latest sign that policymakers, who have been working to stamp out rampant property speculation that had rapidly driven up prices, are now seeking to cushion a market that has weakened, leading to falling sales and prices.

Such policy moves are often taken as a buy signal for Chinese investors.

Shares of major developers, including China Vanke Co Ltd , have often risen or fallen significantly in past months based on policy moves even in individual cities, as investors take them as a signal of the overall policy direction. (Reporting by Jason Subler;Editing by Ron Popeski)