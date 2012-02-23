* Chinese property companies post poor annual numbers
* Bond prices fail to reflect declining credit quality
By Jonathan Rogers
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (IFR) - Holders of bonds issued by
China property companies are bracing themselves for the release
of February property sales data, with fears growing that a
severe contraction in sales will reverse the rally seen in the
bonds since the start of the year.
The data could be an upset for those who saw the USD6bn-plus
issuance of bonds from Hong Kong property companies so far in
2012 as a prelude to the return of Chinese property companies to
the bond market. It could even affect secondary levels of some
of these recently issued bonds, which include two names from the
mainland, China Overseas and Shui On.
The February data are also significant because the January
figures were distorted by the Lunar New Year holiday break, and
did not give a clear reading of the underlying trend in the
sector.
Still, even though January was a holiday-shortened month,
the sales data released earlier this month by China's National
Bureau of Statistics made for disturbing reading. Some 48 out of
70 cities experienced sharp month-on-month declines, while 22
were unchanged. And on a year-on-year basis 15 cities reported
lower prices, versus nine reporting declines in December.
The year-on-year performance of contract sales for a raft of
companies operating in the Chinese property sector was dismal.
Sino-Ocean saw its sales plummet 91%. And declines were steep
across the sector: China SCE -87%, Evergrande -77%, SPG Land
-74%, Longfor -72%, Shimao -70%, Greentown -69%, KWG -69%,
Glorious Property -64%, Powerlong -50%, China Overseas Land
-49%, Vanke -39% and Agile -35%.
Given this less than auspicious performance it is something
of a mystery why the seasoned Chinese property bond complex has
continued to grind higher. A host of bonds which were beaten
down towards semi-distressed prices late last year on
refinancing fears are steadily approaching a return to par.
Sector bellwether Country Garden 2018s are a stark illustration
of how the offshore China property bond market has recovered
this year. (See chart).
Dyed-in-the-wool optimists in the DCM community habitually
divide China property issuance into two segments: the large cash
and land bank-rich players, and the smaller lower rated players.
Country Garden and Vanke - China's largest developer by market
capitalization, which has no offshore bond debt outstanding -
fall in to the first category, and are expected to muddle
through. The smaller players, however, such as Greentown and
Coastal Greenland, might go to the wall.
But the likely reality is that even the largest players are
facing a collapse in sales of such magnitude that their
financial fundamentals will be severely strained. The rising
tide which lifted all boats in China property will just as
likely drag them down as it falls, and this will be reflected in
the companies' stock and bond prices.
Such a shift could dampen widespread high hopes. Chinese
property stocks listed in mainland markets rose last Wednesday
after local media reports suggested that Shanghai could ease
home purchasing restrictions. The move underlined the current
driver of sentiment among investors towards the PRC property
sector: optimism rises when local authorities attempt to
institute moves which run counter to the Chinese government's
desire to cool the overheated sector.
INVESTORS SANGUINE
Investors became sanguine when Shanghai Securities News
reported that non-local residents of Shanghai will qualify to
buy second homes once they have held residence in the city for
three years. However, the market seems to have missed that
"third-tier" Wuhu, in Anhui province, had planned to ease
property restrictions but its proposals were scuppered after
resistance from the national government.
"There is a 'five minute rally' phenomenon in China property
stocks emerging, with stocks rallying on local authority easing
proposals and failing to correct when the national government
steps in to quash the latest proposal. Local authorities'
attempts to bolster property markets in their jurisdictions seem
doomed to fail for the moment, in the face of the national
government's determination to rein in property prices in China,"
said Owen Gallimore, head of Asia credit strategy at ANZ in
Singapore. "For bondholders the key driver from here really is
how bad 'clean' February contract sales data is, and whether any
of the top tier developers can tap equity markets."
Country Garden is a good example of what may be in store.
Bank of China's equity researchers observed in a recent note
entitled "2012 a repeat of 2008?": "2011 contracted sales can
hardly repeat in 2012ASP (average selling price) is likely to
go on a downtrend under intensifying competitionCountry
Garden's relatively low margin makes its net asset value more
sensitive to ASP drops." The bank suggests that Country Garden's
financial position will go on a downtrend in 2012 and placed the
stock on a "sell" recommendation, targeting HKD2.28 per share,
or a discount to net asset value of 40%.
The company's bonds due 2018 closed last week at 97.00, a
yield of 11.8%, having printed as low as 65.00 bid in October.
That month, reports emerged of China property companies having
large exposure - at sky-high internal rates of return (of as
much as 40%) - to the country's shadow banking system, mainly
via loans from trusts. Yet, their precipitous recovery has been
one of the more peculiar phenomena seen in Asian capital markets
so far this year.
If Country Garden still seems to be holding up, the cracks
are already beginning to show for the smaller property
companies. Last Monday S&P lowered its rating outlook on
mid-tier developer Yuzhou (B2/B) to negative from stable, citing
expectations that sales and cashflow will weaken amidst the
deepening property market downturn.
WORST YET TO COME
Yuzhou's optimistic management is targeting Rmb5bn in
contract sales for 2012, despite the fact that in 2011 sales
plunged from Rmb5.2bn to Rmb4.3bn, with just 67% of the
company's targeted budget met. S&P expects the company's
adjusted leverage to increase from 3.5 times to 4.5 times this
year and Ebitda to interest coverage to fall from 3.3 times to
2.5 times. Yuzhou's 13.5% dollar bond due 2015 was indicated
unchanged at 85.50 immediately after the outlook downgrade.
"The worst is yet to come for China property in our opinion.
In terms of many China property companies' credit profiles we
have not yet hit bottom. The ratings trend in the sector has
been negative since the second half of 2010 and remains intact,"
said Christopher Lee, credit analyst at S&P in Hong Kong.
In addition to the action on Yuzhou, S&P recently downgraded
Coastal Greenland's corporate rating a notch to CCC+, and
Greentown's to B-, again by a notch, citing heightened
refinancing risks.
Despite the ratings noise, China property reared its head in
the G3 markets this week when Shui On Land tapped its recent
2015s to the tune of USD75m. As was the case with the original
USD400m Reg S deal, private banks anchored the print. They might
not be as willing to step up to the plate if the widely expected
cascade in February property sales is confirmed early next
month.
(Reporting By Jonathan Rogers; Editing by Julian Baker)