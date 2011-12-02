By Lucy Hornby and Langi Chiang
| ORDOS, China
ORDOS, China Dec 2 The monumental,
neo-Mongolian sculptures, empty plazas and hulking concrete
shells of buildings in Ordos district, deep in the steppes of
Inner Mongolia, are a potent symbol of how China's property boom
can turn to bust.
Off the back of a thriving coal industry, the local
government has been building a new city for one million people
called Kangbashi. It sits virtually empty and property prices
are falling.
Even in the old city of Dongsheng where people live and
work, some 45 minutes drive away, a wave of investment has
backfired. Cranes sit idle over unfinished skyscrapers and
migrant workers are fleeing.
The swing in fortune -- residents and property agents say
prices have dropped by up to a third -- is a severe example of
what is happening in cities across China, including Shanghai and
Beijing.
After a housing bubble that doubled values in 35 cities
between 2004 and 2009, prices are now falling nationwide. The
central bank said on Friday property prices had reached a
turning point while banks are worried a price slide of 20
percent could trigger panic selling.
"People are worried. Especially if they have bought two or
three apartments," said Yu Mingjun, a worker sitting in a down
jacket at a ramshackle office of a half-completed project in the
old town.
Beside him, a colleague played video games while outside,
the few construction workers left on site chatted over a card
game.
"Actually I am worried too. I can't decide what to do. I'm
thinking of leaving here."
Top Chinese leaders have vowed to keep in place measures
aimed at clamping down on the country's property inflation until
prices return to reasonable levels.
But prices in Ordos have already fallen below the level that
analysts say would cause serious problems if mirrored
nationally.
Prices have plummeted 20-30 percent in certain property
developments in Beijing and Shanghai.
Nationwide, the decline is so far more modest. Home prices
fell slightly in October from September for the first time this
year, official data showed, but private surveys indicated prices
began falling in September and continued through November.
With local governments often dependent on land sales to fund
payments on a staggering 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) of
debt, Beijing worries that a collapsing property market will
trigger a wave of defaults that in turn will hit the banks.
"If society demonises the property sector, especially if
buyers think prices will fall, creating a sharp cooling of for
instance 30-40 percent, I think that's very serious," said Hui
Jianqiang, head of research for consultancy E-House China.
More worrisome, the property market, which contributes about
10 percent of Chinese growth and drives activity in 50 other
sectors, could drag the real economy to a hard landing.
A pair of purchasing managers' surveys last week showed
China's factory output shrank in November to the lowest level in
three years, feeding worries about whether Chinese growth can
keep powering the global economy.
A "SENSITIVE" PLACE
In empty showrooms of Dongsheng, Ordos' old city, saleswomen
immediately offer 30 percent price discounts if a buyer is
willing to pay for a property upfront and in cash.
Chinese and foreign media seized on Ordos as the prime
example of wasteful and pointless government projects after the
government built the sprawling new city of Kangbashi.
Investors view ghost towns like Kangbashi as an example of
the sort of excesses that could pull hard on the reins of the
country's growth.
On Thursday, a policeman shooed a Reuters cameraman away
from the Wenming ("Culture") property development right near
government buildings in Kangbashi, as workers bearing shovels
walked in to demand their last payment before heading home.
"Kangbashi is a sensitive place now," he said.
China cut its required reserve ratio (RRR) for banks this
week, thereby freeing up more cash for lending. Many interpreted
that as a sign that China had swung towards easing, although it
remains unwilling to cut interest rates.
"The RRR cut is not a timely enough rain to water the
developers' drying cash flows. But it signals a policy change
and could help boost market confidence," said Zhang Yue,
research head of Home Link, a Chinese real estate consultancy.
Many analysts expect Beijing to keep property tightening
steps in place, including curbing bank lending to developers.
Worried about inflation and a speculative bubble, officials
remain wary of relaxing policy.
But local governments may not be able to wait. As developers
cut prices, they will see a drop in demand for land sales, which
bulk up their budgets. Falling revenues will give them incentive
to quietly loosen restrictions on property -- such as rules
limiting the number of homes families can buy -- in their areas.
"China's severe tightening measures have already reined in
property speculation. They have also hurt healthy demand for
first homes and second homes for better living conditions," said
Jiao Qing, president of Beijing Zhongkun Investment
Group, a Chinese developer.
"Just like driving, once you have braked hard and brought
the car to a sudden standstill, it takes a while to restart the
engine."
QUIET LOOSENING
Governments in Beijing, Wuhan, and Hangzhou -- all places
with more natural demand than Ordos -- have issued policies to
help the housing sector in the past two weeks.
In Ordos, the government announced a bailout fund of between
7.5 billion and 10 billion yuan ($1.18 billion to $1.57 billion)
to support its beleaguered developers.
Still, that may not be enough. A commercial real estate
agent, who only gave his surname Li, said that despite the
government actions he was planning to return to his native
Guangdong Province after six unsuccessful months in Kangbashi.
"There isn't much commercial real estate here. You need
private businesses for that, and here it's all government
money."
If Beijing can manage to orchestrate an orderly pull back in
prices, policymakers need look no further than Dongsheng as an
example of the future of the property market.
Typical of Chinese provincial cities, many of its 600,000
residents live in trim, low brick buildings that are dark,
cramped and indifferently heated.
Their demand for better housing is likely to sustain China's
housing market for decades to come, as long as a hard landing
doesn't wreck the economy. But in Dongsheng, the restaurants
are already noticing that customers are drifting away.
"The decade of explosive growth in China's real estate
industry has gone. Developers must think about a shift in their
strategies now and aim for the long term," said Jiao, of
Zhongkun Investment.
"China can undertake a home price cut of up to 30 percent.
But I'm not sure about what will happen beyond that."
($1=6.36 yuan)
(Additional reporting by Jimmy Guan and Xiaoyi Shao in BEIJING
and Royston Chan in Shanghai; Editing by Don Durfee and Neil
Fullick)