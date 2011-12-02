by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Since 2007/08 we have re-learnt that a bursting of a housing bubble can have a detrimental impact on the financial sector and economic growth. The question during 2012 will be whether this also applies to China, as the PBoC highlights in a report on Friday that property prices in China are at a "turning point".

The implications of a less vibrant and more likely weaker property market in China are unclear, but the PBoC believes that price drops of 20-30% can be tolerated. The problem with any analysis of the housing market is that it behaves differently from other asset markets. We only have to look at the optimistic hypothesis of former Fed Chairman Greenspan -- who believed that house prices in the US could only fall on a regional and not on a national level -- to see how difficult predictions can be.

When housing markets adjust, then the impact on the real economy is significant both directly (banking/financial system) as well as indirectly (shift in expectations over housing). We have already been greeted by a surprise easing from the PBoC this week in the form of a 50bp cut in the RRR, and this is likely to be followed by further cuts next year, and ultimately, when CPI has firmly moved lower, a rate cut in mid-2012. But fiscal policy should not be forgotten and it too will be deployed, although not likely on the scale seen in 2009.

Given the important role played by China (and more generally EM) in terms of global demand, global growth and commodity prices over the last few years have become more correlated with what is happening there than what is happening in the US. This has especially been the case since the US housing bubble burst as global growth has relied heavily on China/EM while the developed world has essentially moved sideways.

While we are all distracted by the Eurozone sovereign/financial crisis, we should keep in mind that what is happening with the China slowdown story is just as significant. Risk markets will find it difficult to rally during 2012 even if there is a positive outcome for Europe.

(Divyang Shah is a global strategist for IFR)