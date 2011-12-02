by Divyang Shah
LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Since 2007/08 we have re-learnt that
a bursting of a housing bubble can have a detrimental impact on
the financial sector and economic growth. The question during
2012 will be whether this also applies to China, as the PBoC
highlights in a report on Friday that property prices in China
are at a "turning point".
The implications of a less vibrant and more likely weaker
property market in China are unclear, but the PBoC believes
that price drops of 20-30% can be tolerated. The problem with
any analysis of the housing market is that it behaves
differently from other asset markets. We only have to look at
the optimistic hypothesis of former Fed Chairman Greenspan --
who believed that house prices in the US could only fall on a
regional and not on a national level -- to see how difficult
predictions can be.
When housing markets adjust, then the impact on the real
economy is significant both directly (banking/financial system)
as well as indirectly (shift in expectations over housing). We
have already been greeted by a surprise easing from the PBoC
this week in the form of a 50bp cut in the RRR, and this is
likely to be followed by further cuts next year, and
ultimately, when CPI has firmly moved lower, a rate cut in
mid-2012. But fiscal policy should not be forgotten and it too
will be deployed, although not likely on the scale seen in
2009.
Given the important role played by China (and more
generally EM) in terms of global demand, global growth and
commodity prices over the last few years have become more
correlated with what is happening there than what is happening
in the US. This has especially been the case since the US
housing bubble burst as global growth has relied heavily on
China/EM while the developed world has essentially moved
sideways.
While we are all distracted by the Eurozone
sovereign/financial crisis, we should keep in mind that what is
happening with the China slowdown story is just as significant.
Risk markets will find it difficult to rally during 2012 even
if there is a positive outcome for Europe.
(Divyang Shah is a global strategist for IFR)