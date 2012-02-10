SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (IFR) - The China property segment
of the offshore primary market returned with a vengeance last
Thursday February 9 with the pricing of deals for Shui On Land
and China Overseas Land. This reopening would have been
unthinkable as recently as just prior to the Lunar New Year
holiday, when China property names were all trading at hefty
discounts to their reoffers.
But bankers on the new deals who had held the mandates since
last autumn were emboldened by the market's recent overwhelming
embrace of Hong Kong property names, some of which have exposure
to the PRC property market.
As a measure of how far the China property complex has come
since prices collapsed last October on fears that many China
property companies were in hock to the country's trust companies
and faced massive refinancing burdens, sector bellwether Country
Garden due 2018s printed a low of 73 last October 3
and were last Friday at 95.5 bid.
Shui On Development Holding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Shui On Land Limited, raised US$400m on a three-year
which priced at a generous 9.75% and picked up a USD650m book.
That's a far cry from the US$7bn book garnered by Kerry
last Monday, but a major achievement for an unrated
name in the China property sector. Private banks were lured by
the chunky coupon, as well as by the 75bp rebate they received
for participating in the deal.
Unsurprisingly given this incentive, PBs accounted for 70%
of the final book allocation on the deal. Some 81% of the trade
went to Asia with Europe taking the rest. Funds took 18%, banks
8% and others, including corporate investors, 4%.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS
handled the Reg S transaction for the China-centered luxury
housing and commercial property developer. The banks focused on
the company's outstanding synthetic renminbi curve, using
swapped dollar levels for the deal execution. So Shui On's
6.875% due 2013s were trading at 7.89% in renminbi, equivalent
to 7.45% in dollar, while its 7.625% of 2015 were at 8.32% at
the time of pricing.
These bonds are illiquid and trade technically tight, so the
leads threw the Agile 2017s and Cogard 2018s into the
bag, and subtracted the 50bp drop from 5s to 3s on the Treasury
curve to establish rough fair value at the 10.5% area. Hence,
while the pickup to the Shui On synthetic curve is generous, the
9.75% print is actually aggressive versus the liquid BB rated
China property comparable curve.
While it might seem premature to claim that Shui On's print
will mark the watershed for the full-scale return of China
property issuance, it is undoubtedly a step in that direction
and highlights the fact that private banks are out in force in
their search for value.
The colossal bookbuilds seen on recent high-grade deals
indicate the power of the real money and private bank bid, and
it seems likely that Shui On's deal will tease out more deals
via emboldened syndicate teams.
By contrast with the unrated Shui On, China Overseas Land &
Investment, China's largest property company by its
Hong Kong market capitalisation which is rated Baa2/BBB
(Moody's/S&P), attracted USD6.5bn in orders for its USD500m
5-year Reg S bond last Thursday, allowing for an aggressive
27.5bp price iteration versus the initial Treasuries plus 440bp
guidance, to plus 410bp.
Some 320 accounts participated although PBs were less
optically enthused by the deal's 4.875% coupon and booked 21% of
the trade. Real money bought 51%, banks 13%, central banks and
insurers 13% and others the remaining 2%. Asia took 74% of the
allotments with Europe taking the rest.
(Jonathan Rogers is a senior IFR analyst)