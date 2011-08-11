SHANGHAI Aug 11 China has restricted overseas
borrowing by domestic property developers in the latest move to
cool the real estate market, the official Shanghai Securities
News reported on Thursday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), China's
foreign currency regulator, has banned domestic property firms
from guaranteeing bond sales by their overseas subsidiaries, the
newspaper reported.
The regulator has also lowered the maximum amount
China-based banks can guarantee for overseas indebtedness, to a
total of $76.4 billion for 2011, the article said.
The measures are aimed at curbing overseas money inflows and
cooling the domestic property market, the newspaper said.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)