* Weak liquidity, credit crunch put smaller companies at
risk
* Greentown China, SRE, Evergrade, Coastal Greenland have
low credit score
* S&P rates 3 out of 30 Chinese developers as investment
grade
* Vanke, Country Garden, China Overseas among potential
winner-analysts
* Developers cut prices to maintain cash flow
By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG, Nov 11 Falling home prices and
sales are pressuring liquidity and margins of Chinese property
developers, raising concerns that smaller companies may be
pushed to the brink of collapse.
Several developers are slashing prices, some as much as 30
percent according to media reports, to boost
liquidity, a move which analysts warn may spread to the entire
industry.
The fire sale comes at a time when property companies find
it increasingly difficult to borrow, threatening to worsen their
cash flows. Local banks are cutting off lending to developers at
Beijing's direction and global markets are all but impossible to
access given the euro-zone crisis.
"It indicates what they see as the outlook for the next six
to 12 months," said Stephanie Lau, China property analyst at
Mirae Asset Financial Group.
"The game plan is to secure volume now. You want cash flow
rather than margin."
Cash is harder to come by and profits are shrinking. Half
the property companies listed in China and Hong Kong saw cash
flows dropping for their most recent fiscal year, according to
data from Thomson Reuters' StarMine. And 115 of the 261
companies reporting profits saw margins shrink.
ANZ's credit-trading team said they see a real risk of one
or two developers defaulting on their bonds, which is spreading
contagion even to the top developers.
Greentown China Holdings has the worst credit
rating among Chinese developers, according to data from
StarMine, with a score of just 1 out of 100.
SRE Group scored 5, while Evergrande Real Estate
and Coastal Greenland both have a score of
6, well below the sector's average of 48.
Greentown China, SRE and Shanghai Industrial Urban
Development Group also have poor credit ratings from
ratings agency Standard & Poor's.
The companies said they did not face any risk of failure
despite difficult market conditions.
Since August, S&P has downgraded Coastal Greenland, Shanghai
Zendai Property and SPG Land on reasons
ranging from weak liquidity to refinancing risk and
loan-covenant breach.
"They are quite small, and the liquidity is weak. That
liquidity pressure is mounting," said Frank Lu, associate
director of corporate ratings in Asia for S&P, adding several
companies, especially the smaller ones, are at risk.
The agency rates only three of the 30 Chinese developers it
tracks as investment grade: China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd
, the country's largest property developer by market
value, China Resources Land and Franshion Properties
.
TESTING TIMES
Average home price in China's 100 key cities fell 0.23
percent in October from a month earlier, the second straight
monthly drop, a survey said.
But data from Thomson Reuters' Datastream sends a more
worrying sign about China's cooling property market.
The average sales price index of the residential market in
China has gradually fallen since February last year and stands
at 100, just 5 points shy of its all-time low of 95 hit in early
2009.
"Bigger companies are making big cuts because they need
sustainable growth," said Nicole Wong, the head of Hong Kong and
China property research at CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets.
"Smaller companies might just sell out whatever units they
have and then go into hibernation."
Some developers have even opted to exit the residential
sector altogether.
Shenzhen-listed Yang Guang Co has said it will
focus on commercial development, instead of also building homes.
Last month it agreed to sell four residential projects to
Beijing Capital Land for 1.6 billion yuan ($252
million).
Among a handful winners are large developers such as China
Vanke and China Overseas Land, analysts said.
China Vanke is well-positioned to benefit from the slump
because it focuses on smaller, first-home properties, which are
more resilient and not being targeted by Beijing, according to
CLSA's Wong.
Country Garden Holdings is another potential
winner, thanks to its ultra-short development cycle, Wong
said. It builds and sells homes quickly, which should
sustain cash flow.
($1 = 6.346 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Sunil Brahmavar in BANGALORE; Editing
by Vinu Pilakkott and Miyoung Kim)