BEIJING, July 23 A growing number of Chinese cities are relaxing property controls to support a cooling house market and safeguard economic growth.

The unwinding of property controls is a turning point in China's housing policy, which has been steadily tightened by since 2009 to calm frothy home prices.

Many analysts now believe the slowing property market is the biggest risk to the world's second-largest economy.

At least 10 regional governments, which earn a large chunk of their revenues by selling state land, have openly or quietly relaxed home purchase restrictions this year, according to data from CRIC, a unit of real estate services firm E-House China .

But 36 out of the 46 governments have not budged, with higher downpayment levels and limits on the number of homes that residents can buy still in place for the fifth year to temper house prices, CRIC said.

Below are the measures that have been taken to bolster the property market.

* HAIKOU CITY, HAINAN PROVINCE, JULY 23

People can buy more houses, regardless of how many they already own, or whether they are registered as residents.

Source: Official Weibo microblog of Xinhua news agency

* SUZHOU CITY, JIANGSU PROVINCE, JULY 19

People can buy homes larger than 90 square meters regardless of how many homes they already own or whether they are registered as residents, popularly known as having a hukou.

Residents were previously barred from owning more than two houses while non-residents who have paid more than a year's worth of taxes can buy no more than one property in Suzhou.

Source: Website of Xinhua news agency

* JINAN CITY, SHANDONG PROVINCE, JULY 10

Residents can buy more houses, regardless of how many they already own, or whether they are registered as residents.

* HOHHOT CITY, INNER MONGOLIA REGION, JUNE 27

Limits on home purchases have been dropped. Residents and non-residents can buy more than one home in the city.

* TONGLING CITY, ANHUI PROVINCE, MAY 5

The supply of public housing will be increased, and eligible first-home buyers will receive state subsidies equivalent to 1 percent of the value of their homes.

The requirement for getting preferential mortgage rates from the government will be relaxed. Buyers now need to contribute to a social housing fund for just three consecutive months to qualify, down from six months previously.

Maximum mortgage sizes will be raised to 300,000 yuan from 250,000 yuan for single-working parent families, and downpayment levels for first-home buyers will be cut to 20 percent, from 30 percent.

Existing home owners can also buy a larger property using state loans, and those who want to buy public housing can enjoy a 50 percent discount on their borrowing rates.

The city will also make it easier for home buyers to get a hukou -- China's registration system that ties residents to a city and which affects their access to public services such as education and pension plans.

Developers will also have easier access to sales revenues locked up as reserves and managed by the government.

Source: Tongling government website

* WUXI CITY, JIANGSU PROVINCE, APRIL 18

Those who buy a house in Wuxi larger than 60 square meters in size will be eligible for a Wuxi hukou, down from 70 square meters previously.

Source: Wuxi government website

* XIAOSHAN DISTRICT, ZHEJIANG PROVINCE, APRIL 28

The downpayments paid by developers when they purchase land will be capped at 10 million yuan ($1.6 million) when the land worth is over 100 million yuan. Previously, developers had to pay a downpayment worth 10 percent of the land value.

Source: Securities Times newspaper

* NANNING CITY, GUANGXI PROVINCE, APRIL 29

Residents in an economic zone near Nanning now have the right to buy homes in the city, expanding the pool of potential buyers to beyond the city's dwellers.

Source: Xinhua news agency

* NINGBO, ZHEJIANG PROVINCE, MAY 6

Those who do not have a property in Ningbo can buy a house in the city. Previously, buyers had to show that they do not already own a property in their hukou city, or primary place of residence.

Source: Xinhua news agency

