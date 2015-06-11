* Developers finding it harder to borrow as market slows
* Trust lenders providing smaller share of property
financing
* Developers hope peer-to-peer loans, crowdfunding can fill
gap
* Major developers say online financing cuts their costs
* Overall Internet financing expected to triple this year
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, June 12 Internet financing, a
fast-growing source of funding for small companies and
start-ups, is finding an unlikely new class of customer in China
- billion-dollar real-estate developers having a tough time
securing loans from traditional sources.
Before China's property market hit the skids in early 2014,
developers relied heavily on the multi-trillion yuan trust loan
industry, part of the country's large, opaque shadow banking
industry, but only 10 percent of the money trusts have raised
this year has gone into real estate, down from 30 percent in the
same period last year.
That's partly because trust firms, which pool money from
rich individuals and companies to make high-interest loans, are
themselves finding it harder to raise cash due to greater
scrutiny from anxious regulators, but also because they are less
keen on lending to the slowing property sector.
Developers are trying to fill that hole with the aid of
online financing from peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, which connects
borrowers and lenders, and crowdfunding, which has mostly been
the preserve of would-be entrepreneurs with little more than an
idea to get off the ground.
"The trust market (for real estate) last year was valued at
several trillion yuan," said William Huang, general manager for
developer Greenland Hong Kong. "This is our target
market that online financing will eventually replace."
The entire internet financing market is a long way from that
scale, but industry observers say it will more than triple this
year to over 350 billion yuan ($56 billion).
Greenland launched a P2P property financing product "Di Chan
Bao" in April, raising a total of 450 million yuan for its
projects that month. It is aiming to raise 5-8 billion yuan this
year, and from this month will also raise funds for other
developers.
Faced with reluctant banks and trusts, developers welcome
the rapid growth of an alternative source of funds, but scaling
up this immature market carries systemic risks.
"Information asymmetry and inadequate risk management will
hinder the growth of the online financing market," said Xu
Hongcai, director of the Information Department at the China
Center for International Economic Exchanges.
China's central bank has voiced some concerns, and Beijing
is expected to introduce regulation for the industry this year,
a source at a government financial services agency has said.
CROWDED HOUSE
The crowdfunding model being used by developers offers
lenders better investment returns if they also buy a property,
tapping in to the roughly 3 million Chinese with assets of about
$1 million or more, which brings new projects an early batch of
customers and saves on marketing costs.
A China Real Estate Crowdfunding Alliance was formed in late
May with mostly industry leading members including China Vanke
, Greenland Group, Country Garden, Shimao
Property and Greentown China. The trading
platform will be run by Ping An Group, a major insurance
conglomerate.
China Vanke, the country's largest developer, raised close
to 16 million yuan via crowdfunding for the first time in
November, giving investors a 4 percent annualised return.
"Crowdfunding provides companies with relatively cheap
refinancing capital and at the same time secures a group of
customers a few months prior to the actual project launch. This
could help lower the sales risk due to market factors in later
stages," Vanke said.
Dalian Wanda, another large property group, will roll out
its first crowdfunding on Friday, refinancing several billion
yuan.
Beijing-based Modern Land, a smaller developer
that has so far raised over 45 million yuan online this year
through six crowdfunding campaigns, offering 8 percent returns
to straight investors, more to customer-investors, said they
could shave 15 percent off their total costs if they crowdfunded
all future projects.
"It lowers intermediary costs including refinancing costs
and marketing fees, and speeds up sales as many of our investors
will also be our clients," the company's president, Zhang Peng,
told Reuters. "As the business model matures and its market
acceptance rises, we'll include it as part of our overall
refinancing channels."
($1 = 7.7533 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.2008 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Will Waterman)