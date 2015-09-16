UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING, Sept 16 The oversupply situation in China's property market is partly the reason for the relaxation of foreign investment regulations in the property market, a commerce ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.
Last month, China relaxed its property investment rules for foreigners across the country, providing a fillip to the real estate market and stumbling economy. (Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Nick Heath; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February