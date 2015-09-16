BEIJING, Sept 16 The oversupply situation in China's property market is partly the reason for the relaxation of foreign investment regulations in the property market, a commerce ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Last month, China relaxed its property investment rules for foreigners across the country, providing a fillip to the real estate market and stumbling economy.