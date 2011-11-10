BEIJING Nov 10 China had begun construction on 10 million affordable homes by the end of October, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday, hitting the year's total for housing starts two months early.

Citing the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, Xinhua added that the central government had invested 152.2 billion yuan ($24 billion) from its own coffers and assigned 42,614 hectares of land to help reach the goal.

Analysts expect massive construction of state-subsidised homes to be an important buffer against China's slowing private real estate investment, which drives demand for everything from cement and steel to furniture.

Official data showed on Wednesday that Chinese property sales and construction slowed across the country for the first time in months, confirming anecdotal reports of a weakening real estate market.

China's housing ministry said in late October the government would probably cut its plan of starting construction on another 10 million units of cheap homes in 2012.

