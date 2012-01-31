BEIJING Jan 31 China wants to see a "reasonable pull-back" of housing prices, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said in comments published on Tuesday.

In a clear sign that China is not ready to relax measures to curb housing costs, Wen said Beijing will continue to "strictly implement and gradually improve" property control measures to discourage house-buying for speculation or investment purposes.

Wen made the comments at a routine State Council meeting, according to a statement on the Chinese government's website (www.gov.cn).

Wen also reiterated Beijing's commitment to ensure adequate funding for key construction projects.

Wen was quoted as saying in November that "policy control on the property market will be carried out unswervingly".

China's new home prices fell for the third straight month in December and may drop further as Beijing sticks to its tightening campaign despite signs the once-hot real estate market is cooling. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)