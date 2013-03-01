BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
BEIJING, March 1 China could increase the downpayment ratio and lending rates for buyers of second homes in cities where prices are rising too quickly, the State Council said on Friday.
Local governments must set home price control targets in the first quarter, the central government said in a statement on its website, www.gov.cn
The State Council, China's cabinet, last week restated its intention to extend a pilot property tax programme to more cities and urged local authorities to put price control targets on new homes, in the latest effort to calm real estate markets. (Reporting By Beijing Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.