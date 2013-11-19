BEIJING Nov 19 China's southern Guangzhou city
will increase the supply of affordable homes and make more land
available for property development, joining other major cities
in attempts to control soaring house prices.
The city's Municipal Land Resources and Housing
Administrative Bureau also said in a statement on its website
late on Monday that it would crack down on "fraudulent" house
buying, and boost control over the issue of mortgages to
second-home buyers.
The measures follow similar ones taken by other large
cities, including the capital Beijing and Shanghai, where prices
have surged in recent months.
Average home prices in Guangzhou rose 20.5 percent in
October from a year ago, official data showed on Monday, the
second successive month of 20 percent rises and the biggest rise
since January 2011.
The bureau said it would raise land supply this year by 20
percent above the five-year average.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Chris Gallagher)