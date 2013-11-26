BEIJING Nov 26 House prices in China are likely to continue to rise in 2014, though at a slower pace than this year due to relatively tight credit control and government measures aimed at fostering a more sustainable property market.

A Reuters poll of 16 economists and property market analysts, conducted Nov. 13-22, predicts a 5.0 percent rise in China's house prices next year after a forecast 10.0 percent increase in 2013.

However the forecasts were stronger than a previous poll six months ago which projected an increase of 3.0 percent in 2014 and 8.0 percent in 2013, pointing to a still-hot market.

"Property prices should maintain high levels, unless there are significant changes in economic growth, urbanisation expectations, or drastic measures to increase the holding cost of properties," said Alfred Lau, property analyst at Bank of Communications International in Hong Kong.

For a factbox on the poll questions and results, see .

Despite slower economic growth and government efforts to curb property prices, China's housing inflation nationwide surged a record 9.6 percent from a year ago in October, a tenth straight month of year-on-year increases, stoking fears of a property bubble.

The unrelenting rise has been buoyed by strong demand for both owner-occupied property and as an investment, in large part because of the view that property is one of the best investment options, and also due to local government land sales for much-needed revenues.

The government has been trying to rein in prices for four years, reducing financing for buyers and limiting the number of homes people can buy, and has said it is aiming for "a balanced and sustainable" property market.

It has been running a pilot property tax programme, and has recently pledged to push forward property tax legislation and allow farmers to sell their land more freely as part of its boldest set of economic and social reforms for the next decade.

Major cities, wich have seen the strongest house price gains, have taken measures of their own.

The cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou have announced a number of tightening measures, including raising minimum downpayments for second home purchases and making more land available.

Analysts said that a slowdown in mortgage credit growth and the fact that prices are already high enough to deter some buyers could put a brake on rises next year.

"Home prices have been rising for so many months, reducing home buyers' ability to buy homes in future," said Nie Wen, an economist at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai.

"Also, tighter mortgage rules in Tier 1 cities will put a cap on the upside of home prices."

The poll showed most respondents thought house prices were overvalued, with the median forecast 7 on a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is extremely undervalued and 10 extremely overvalued.

Analysts in the poll also see the government preferring market forces to administrative actions to control prices.

In the poll, 14 of the 16 respondents said China could widen a trial programme taxing owners of spacious or multiple homes. The tax is expected to change market expectations on rising home prices if it targets more homes with a higher tax rate.

"If property taxes are raised next year, there will be a turning point for home prices," said Zhao Xinkui, property analyst from Huarong Securities in Beijing.

Currently property tax is levied annually in two pilot cities, Shanghai and Chongqing. But the tax has had little effect due to its low rate and limited coverage. (Additional Reporting By Jenny Su; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)