SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 30 China's central bank
on Monday eased lending policies for purchases of second homes,
as Beijing moves to head off a sliding real estate prices that
have amplified deflationary pressure and put economic growth at
risk.
The People's Bank of China said in a statement on its
website that it will adjust the minimum downpayment for second
home buyers and improve lending policies to promote the "healthy
development of the real estate market."
The Ministry of Finance said in a separate statement that it
will ease taxation of home sales.
Real estate stock indexes rallied sharply in Shanghai
earlier on Monday when rumors of the change began circulating in
state media.
