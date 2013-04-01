(Repeats story from Suday)
BEIJING, March 31 Beijing, Shanghai and another
major city in China's southwest will implement strict property
cooling measures as part of a central government crackdown on
the overheated property market, state news agency Xinhua has
said.
The move comes as the central government faces renewed
pressure to stabilize skyrocketing home prices in several major
cities.
Under the new measures, single Beijing residents will be
prohibited from buying second homes, Xinhua said on Saturday.
The central government said earlier this month that in areas
where property prices are rising too quickly, local governments
must strictly enforce a 20 percent capital gains tax and higher
down payments for second-home buyers.
Beijing's municipal government said the tax could be waived
if the family only owns one home and has lived in it for more
than 5 years.
Shanghai municipal government said in addition to enforcing
the capital gains tax, it would apply greater scrutiny to
borrowers who come from other cities, are foreign or divorced.
The new rules will take effect March 31, Xinhua said.
The municipality of Chongqing also said late on Saturday it
would implement the new property cooling measures and ensure all
districts are responsible for stable housing prices.
In 2013, Chongqing will also ensure that the supply of land
for housing will not be lower than the average actual supply of
the past five years.
China's southern province of Guangdong said on Tuesday it
would work to implement the same directive, singling out four
cities, including Guangzhou and Shenzhen, which have also seen
home prices rise rapidly compared with other urban centres.
On a population-weighted basis derived by Reuters from
official data, Beijing home prices jumped 21.8 percent in
February compared with a year earlier. Shanghai home prices were
not far behind, gaining 14.6 percent during the same period.
Year-on-year prices for new homes in China rose in February
for a second consecutive month.
(Reporting by Wan Xu, Megha Rajagopalan and Melanie Lee;
Editing by Paul Tait)