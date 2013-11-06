BEIJING Nov 6 House prices in China are scaling record highs, leading the government to enforce a patchwork of controls on the market for the fourth consecutive year to calm activity.

Home prices climbed at their fastest pace in three years in September, underlining concerns that housing is increasingly unaffordable for many Chinese.

But real estate is also a rare bright spot in the world's No. 2 economy, helping support growth, which is sagging this year towards a 23-year-low of 7.5 percent.

Below are measures taken by various cities this year:

BEIJING

* The city will supply 70,000 houses that are 30 percent cheaper than regular property for middle-income buyers.

* Speculators who bypass controls barring them from owning more than two homes will be stripped of their houses and banned from buying property in the city in the next five years.

* Developers who do not accept the government's "guidance" on prices and who do not block speculators from getting mortgages will be banned from selling property.

* Down payment for second homes raised to 70 percent from 60 percent, effective April 8, 2013.

* Beijing residents who are single cannot buy second homes, effective March 30, 2013.

* Sellers must pay 20 percent tax on capital gains, unless they own only one property and have had it for over five years.

* Developers who sell homes deemed to be too pricey will not be licensed for early sales - or houses put up for sale before their construction is finished - a key financing method used by firms.

SHANGHAI

* Pricey projects will not be licensed for early sales.

* Checks tightened for buyers taking mortgages for second homes, especially if buyers are foreign, divorced, or young.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG PROVINCE

* Down payment for second homes raised to 70 percent from 60 percent.

* Mortgage rules tightened so speculators do not get loans.

* Land released for housing construction in 2013 to match or exceed the average annual supply in the past five years.

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG PROVINCE

* Developers have to declare prices of homes in early sales and prices are subject to the government's guidance.

* Buyers must have paid social insurance in Guangzhou for at least a year before they can purchase a property.

ZHENGZHOU, HENAN PROVINCE

* Those under 20 years of age cannot buy houses, and non-local residents who have lived in Zhengzhou for less than three years cannot buy second homes.

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG PROVINCE

* Developers who sell houses deemed to be too expensive will not be licensed for early sales.

SHENYANG, LIAONING PROVINCE

* Home purchase restrictions expanded to cover the whole city. Locals can now buy no more than two homes, and non-local residents can buy only one property.

JINAN, SHANDONG PROVINCE

* Land supplied for housing construction in 2013 will match or exceed the average annual supply of the past five years.

QINGDAO, SHANDONG PROVINCE

* Land supplied for housing construction in 2013 will match or exceed the average annual supply of the past five years.

** In addition to the measures listed above, the governments of Shanghai, Chongqing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Dalian, Shenyang, Chengdu, Xiamen, Hefei, Jinan, Qingdao, Guiyang, Nanning, Kunming, Shijiazhuang, Hubei and Hainan have promised to either keep house prices "stable" in 2013, or keep price rises under the growth rate of urban disposable incomes. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Neil Fullick)