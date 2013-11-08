(Adds details, comments)

BEIJING Nov 8 Shanghai will raise the minimum downpayment for second-home purchases to 70 percent from 60 percent in a bid to calm surging home prices, the city's housing bureau said on Friday, following similar moves by other big cities in China.

Home prices in large Chinese cities have set records, despite a four-year long government campaign to cool the property market, raising concerns over a potential price bubble and even social unrest as housing becomes increasingly unaffordable for many people.

Shanghai is the third city to implement a minimum downpayment for second-home buyers of as high as 70 percent, and its move comes after Shenzhen and Beijing tightened measures in recent months.

"We will continue to improve the systems of the property market and affordable housing to effectively curb excessively fast property price rises," the bureau said in a statement on its website. www.shfg.gov.cn

More cities are expected to follow suit.

"Guangzhou should be the next to move," said Liu Yuan, a head of research at property consultancy Centaline.

In Shanghai, where houses are among the most expensive in China, home prices rose 17 percent in September from a year ago. Guangzhou's prices jumped 20 percent and Beijing prices rose 16 percent in the month, both record growth rates.

China property shares extended losses on Friday after the announcement. Poly Real Estate ended down 1.1 percent in Shanghai, while Country Garden sank 3 percent and China Resources Land was down 1.6 percent in Hong Kong as of 0505 GMT.

Property shares have been roiled by uncertainty ahead of the Communist Party's Nov. 9-12 Third Plenum, which will see some of China's top leaders gather behind closed doors to set the economic agenda for the next decade.

Investors are waiting to see if any controls on the market will be announced after the meeting.

Also under the new Shanghai rules, migrant families in the city without residence permits must have paid their monthly social security fees or income tax for two years before they are qualified to buy a first home in the city. Previously they only needed to pay the fees for one year.

The housing bureau will increase the land supply for residential homes and study ways to lower the threshold for affordable housing applicants next year to allow more people to be covered by public housing, it added. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao, Clement Tan and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)