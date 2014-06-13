By Clare Jim
| HONG KONG, June 13
HONG KONG, June 13 Chinese property developers
may be forced to embrace steeper price cuts, broader promotions
or a change in strategy in the third quarter as they scramble to
meet 2014 sales targets after many achieved less than 30 percent
of their forecasts in the first five months.
Price cuts would help boost sales and lower inventories,
easing an oversupply of housing in the world's second-largest
economy. The cuts could however, come at the cost of
profitability for many developers.
Some developers are opting to adjust their strategies by
introducing more basic housing where demand is solid compared to
luxury apartments and by turning to commercial projects.
"We are seeing more developers changing to renting their
properties from selling because the market is very slow. By
renting they can at least get some revenue," said Raymond Wei,
the Shanghai-based general manager for the commercial sector for
realtor Centaline Property Agency Ltd.
Rating agency Standard and Poor's said this week it expects
China's property sales to pick up from June, boosted by price
cuts, and forecast full-year sales volume to rise 10 percent.
Thomas Frank, the head of valuation in China for property
consultancy Knight Frank, said a 20 percent cut in prices in
second and third-tier cities would be more healthy for sales.
China's revenues from property sales dropped 8.5 percent in
the first five months from a year earlier, the National Bureau
of Statistics said on Friday, while growth in average new home
prices in China slowed to a near one-year low in April, official
data showed in May.
WRONG-WAY BETS
After seeing record sales of 8.14 trillion yuan ($1.31
trillion) in 2013, developers lifted their targets for this year
by as much as 60 percent, despite a forecast slowdown in the
real estate market as liquidity tightened and Beijing continued
to cool the overheated sector.
In the first five months, at least 13 Hong Kong-listed
Chinese developers said they recorded a drop in sales compared
to a year earlier, with declines ranging from single digits to
more than 50 percent.
China Resources Land said its sales fell 32
percent, resulting in it meeting just 28 percent of its
full-year target.
"The market is very weak now, price cuts and promotions are
very normal," said Simon Fung, chief financial officer of
Greentown China, which saw 9 percent growth in sales
from January to May, reaching 35 percent of its target.
In China, many property developers offer promotions like
free renovations or free parking spaces to attract buyers.
Greentown China this week launched a new round
of promotions, distributing a total of 30 billion yuan in cash
coupons to existing clients to use in their next home purchase.
Fung said making a decision on price cuts in the second half
will depend on its peer, Sunac China Holdings Ltd,
which recently bought a 24.3 percent stake in the company.
Price cuts have proven to be effective for some companies.
Evergrande Real Estate, which has been more aggressive
on pricing and announced a 15 percent price cut early last
month, saw sales grow 28 percent in May compared to a year ago.
The company's sales from January to May grew 64 percent,
meeting 51 percent of its target. Evergrande is expected to have
a net gearing ratio of 204 percent this year according to
Barclays.
"For those with poor sales and high gearing, they are more
likely to have steeper price cuts," said Karen Kwan, an analyst
at Kim Eng Securities, adding that state-owned developers like
China Resources Land Ltd, which is cash-rich, are less
likely to cut prices.
"The cuts will be steeper in cities with more inventory. I
expect oversupply to improve by year-end as new construction in
the past few months has also dropped. The supply will fall in
the next six to nine months," Kwan said.
($1 = 6.2227 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Matt Driskill)