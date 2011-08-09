BEIJING Aug 9 China's annual real estate investment growth quickened to 33.6 percent in the first seven months from a year earlier, and compared with an increase of 32.9 percent in the first half, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Property sales rose 13.6 percent in the January-July period from a year earlier in terms of floor space and gained 26.1 percent in terms of value, the agency said in a statement on its website, www.stats.gov.cn.

The data came after the country announced last month that ot would expand home purchase restrictions to smaller cities, where prices have risen faster than in major cities. (Reporting by Langi Chiang; Editing by Chris Lewis)