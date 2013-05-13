BEIJING May 13 China's real estate investment rose 21.1 percent in the first four months of 2013 from the same period a year earlier, while revenues from property sales in the country rose 59.8 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

The rise in investment compares with an increase of 20.2 in the first quarter, while the increase in revenue compares with a 61.3 percent rise in January to March.

Government recent cooling measures have shown initial results as home transactions slumped in major cities and month-on-month gains of home prices eased slightly in April.

Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities climbed 1 percent in April from March, moderating from March's month-on-month gain of 1.1 percent, a private survey showed. (Reporting By China Economics Team)