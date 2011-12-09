BEIJING Dec 9 China's real estate investment rose 29.9 percent in the first 11 months of the year from a year earlier, down from an increase of 31.1 percent in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Friday.

Following is a breakdown of the data.

PROPERTY INVESTMENT

Actual investment in the sector (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May

Level 5,548.3 4,992,3 4,422.5 3,778.1 3,187.3 2,625.0 1,873.7

Change 29.9 31.1 32.0 33.2 33.6 32.9 34.6

Floor space under construction (in millions of square metres and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May

Level 4,913 4,748 4,608 4,426 4,242 4,057 3,775

Change 27.9 28.4 29.7 30.5 30.8 31.6 32.4

Floor space newly started for construction (in millions of square metres and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May

Level 1,750 1,604 1,478 1,319 1,152 994 761

Change 20.5 21.7 23.7 25.8 24.9 23.6 23.8

PROPERTY SALES

Property sales measured by floor space (in millions of square metres and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May

Level 895.9 796.5 712.9 598.5 520.4 444.2 329.3

Change 8.5 10.0 12.9 13.6 13.6 12.9 9.1

Property sales by value (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May

Level 4,905 4,383 3,931 3,326 2,885 2,459 1,862

Change 16.0 18.5 23.2 25.9 26.1 24.1 18.1

SOURCES OF MONEY INTO PROPERTY SECTOR

Sources of funds raised (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Total 7,520.8 6,842.9 6,194.7 5,473.8 4,785.2 4,099.1 3,234.0 Change 19.0 20.2 22.7 23.4 23.1 21.6 18.5 Loans 1,137.6 1,055.2 974.9 888.9 801.8 702.3 580.3 Change 1.2 1.0 3.7 5.1 6.4 6.8 4.6 Own funds 3,109.2 2,820.1 2,553.5 2,225.3 1,929.3 1,646.3 1,248.6 Change 16.2 30.8 33.5 33.8 34.0 32.7 30.9 Foreign funds 76.4 71.4 67.9 63.3 50.0 43.8 26.6 Change 16.6 32.4 50.1 71.5 65.8 75.5 57.3 Mortgage 749.9 677.5 618.6 550.6 486.9 418.1 344.3 Change -5.5 -4.9 -3.2 -4.2 -5.1 -7.9 -8.0

OUTLOOK INDEX

Property outlook index (Real Estate Climate Index):

Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb 99.87 100.27 100.41 101.12 101.50 101.75 103.20 103.19 102.98 102.90 (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Chris Lewis)