BEIJING, June 10 China's real estate investment rose 18.5 percent in the first five months of 2012 from a year earlier, slowing from annual growth of 18.7 percent in the first four months, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

Following is a breakdown of the data.

PROPERTY INVESTMENT

Actual investment in the sector (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct

Level 2,221.3 1,583.5 1,092.7 543.1 6,174.0 5,548.3 4,992,3

Change 18.5 18.7 23.5 27.8 27.9 29.9 31.1

Floor space under construction (in millions of square metres and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct

Level 4,514 4,272 4,092 3,949 5,080 4,913 4,748

Change 19.6 21.2 25.0 35.5 25.3 27.9 28.4

Floor space newly started for construction (in millions of square metres an percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct

Level 729 545 399 200 1,901 1,750 1,604

Change -4.3 -4.2 0.3 5.1 16.2 20.5 21.7

PROPERTY SALES

Property sales measured by floor space (in millions of square metres and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct

Level 288.5 215.6 152.4 70.0 1,099.5 895.9 796.5

Change -12.4 -13.4 -13.6 -14.0 4.9 8.5 10.0

Property sales by value (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct

Level 1.693 1,242 867 415 5,912 4,905 4,383

Change -9.1 -11.8 -14.6 -20.9 12.1 16.0 18.5

SOURCE OF MONEY INTO PROPERTY SECTOR

Sources of funds raised (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Total 3,417.1 2,666.7 2,084.7 1,415.1 8,324.6 7,520.8 6,842.9 Change 5.7 5.1 8.2 16.2 14.1 19.0 20.2 Loans 629.6 522.1 431.9 311.6 1,256.4 1,137.6 1,055.2 Change 8.5 8.8 12.6 16.3 0.0 1.2 1.0 Own funds 1,451.8 1,114.4 891.0 599.5 3,409.3 3,109.2 2,820.1 Change 16.3 17.5 25.0 43.3 28.0 16.2 30.8 Foreign funds 16.8 12.7 11.2 10.7 81.4 76.4 71.4 Change -36.8 -42.9 -22.4 24.2 2.9 16.6 32.4 Mortgage 334.3 260.7 196.3 129.6 836.0 749.9 677.5 Change -2.9 -5.3 -5.5 1.2 -12.2 -5.5 -4.9

OUTLOOK INDEX Property outlook index (Real Estate Climate Index):

May Apr Mar Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul 94.90 95.62 96.92 97.89 98.89 99.87 100.27 100.41 101.12 101.50

