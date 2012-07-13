BEIJING, July 13 China's real estate investment rose 16.6 percent in the first half of 2012 from a year earlier, slowing from annual growth of 18.5 percent in the first five months, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Real estate investment totalled 3.1 trillion yuan in the first half, accounting for 13.7 percent of the country's gross domestic product. Following is a breakdown of the data.

PROPERTY INVESTMENT Actual investment in the sector (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov

Level 3,061.0 2,221.3 1,583.5 1,092.7 543.1 6,174.0 5,548.3

Change 16.6 18.5 18.7 23.5 27.8 27.9 29.9

Floor space under construction (in millions of square metres and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov

Level 4,756 4,514 4,272 4,092 3,949 5,080 4,913

Change 17.2 19.6 21.2 25.0 35.5 25.3 27.9 Floor space newly started for construction (in millions of square metres an percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov

Level 924 729 545 399 200 1,901 1,750

Change -7.1 -4.3 -4.2 0.3 5.1 16.2 20.5 PROPERTY SALES Property sales measured by floor space (in millions of square metres and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov

Level 399.6 288.5 215.6 152.4 70.0 1,099.5 895.9

Change -10.0 -12.4 -13.4 -13.6 -14.0 4.9 8.5 Property sales by value (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov

Level 2,331 1,693 1,242 867 415 5,912 4,905

Change -5.2 -9.1 -11.8 -14.6 -20.9 12.1 16.0

SOURCE OF MONEY INTO PROPERTY SECTOR Sources of funds raised (in billions of yuan and percentage change from a year earlier):

Jan-Jun Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-Mar Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Total 4,332.9 3,417.1 2,666.7 2,084.7 1,415.1 8,324.6 7,520.8 Change 5.7 5.7 5.1 8.2 16.2 14.1 19.0 Loans 759.2 629.6 522.1 431.9 311.6 1,256.4 1,137.6 Change 8.1 8.5 8.8 12.6 16.3 0.0 1.2 Own funds 1,859.1 1,451.8 1,114.4 891.0 599.5 3,409.3 3,109.2 Change 12.9 16.3 17.5 25.0 43.3 28.0 16.2 Foreign funds 20.2 16.8 12.7 11.2 10.7 81.4 76.4 Change -53.9 -36.8 -42.9 -22.4 24.2 2.9 16.6 Mortgage 421.6 334.3 260.7 196.3 129.6 836.0 749.9 Change 0.8 -2.9 -5.3 -5.5 1.2 -12.2 -5.5

OUTLOOK INDEX Property outlook index (Real Estate Climate Index):

Jun May Apr Mar Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug 94.71 94.90 95.62 96.92 97.89 98.89 99.87 100.27 100.41 101.12 (Reporting by Langi Chiang)