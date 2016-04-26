HONG KONG, April 26 Greenland Hong Kong Holdings
Ltd has signed a deal to set up an US$8 billion real
estate fund with Kuwait Strategic Investor and to take a stake
in a luxury New York City development, it said on Tuesday.
Greenland Hong Kong, the subsidiary of China's state-backed
Greenland Group, said it would issue 459,005,021 convertible
preferred shares to Kuwait Strategic Investor's Al Waseet
International. Conversion of the shares would make Kuwait
Strategic Investor the second-biggest shareholder in Greenland
Hong Kong.
In exchange for the shares, Greenland Hong Kong would
acquire a 41 percent effective interest in the luxury Project
Lane real estate development in New York City.
The US$8 billion joint real estate fund would invest in a
range of high-end residential and commercial properties and
would begin "in-depth cooperation with several Middle East
sovereign funds", Greenland Hong Kong said in a statement.
Greenland Hong Kong also said the deal marked a new strategy
in which it would become an "asset light" macro asset manager
instead of just a property developer.
It also said it would be involved in internet financing.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Clare Baldwin; editing by Susan
Thomas)