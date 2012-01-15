BEIJING Jan 15 The price of land for
building homes in China continued to fall in the last three
months in more than a third of its cities compared with the
previous quarter, and will probably continue to head south in
the next few months, state radio reported on Sunday.
They also fell in several cities compared with a year ago,
it added, as Beijing's two-year campaign to head off a market
bubble in the real estate market resulted in falling
transactions and prices that forced developers to halt their
expansion.
"The sluggish residential property land market will
continue, at least in the first quarter of 2012," the radio
cited Zhao Song, head of a research institute under the Ministry
of Land and Resources, as saying.
Her institute tracks land prices in 105 Chinese cities and
publish reports quarterly.
The radio did not say by how much land prices fell in the
fourth quarter of last year compared with the third. The average
price dropped 0.5 percent in the third quarter.
Land prices fell in cities along the Yangtze and Pearl river
deltas, the regions most affected by the weakening external
demand, the radio said. But prices rose in China's third- and
even fourth-tier cities.
"Money is flowing from big cities to places with still
underpriced land markets," Zhao added.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Lucy Hornby; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)